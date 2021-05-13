Can't connect right now! retry
2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport

  • Two young girls lost their lives as a car falls into a storm drain near Karachi airport.
  • Police say three women, including the mother of the two girls, sustained injuries and have been shifted to a hospital. 
  • The family had gone to the airport to drop someone and were en route to home when the accident occurred. 

Two young girls were killed while three women sustained injuries after a car fell into a storm drain near Karachi airport, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to police, the family travelling in the car were residents of Karachi's Malir area. They had gone to the airport to drop someone and were en route to home when the accident occurred. 

The car was running at a high speed because when the tragic incident happened. The car fell into a storm drain, which was not very deep. Despite that, the rear end of the car was completely damaged. 

Two girls, aged four and six, both lost their lives on the spot. Meanwhile, three women, including the mother of the minors, sustained injuries. 

Police said that the injured have been shifted to a hospital. 

