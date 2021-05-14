Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Eid moon sighting controversy: Could the Shawwal moon have been spotted on May 12?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

  • It was impossible to see [Shawwal] moon even with a telescope on May 12, says KU professor
  • Maulana Tahir Ashrafi had said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision to celebrate Eid on Thursday was correct.
  • The sighting of the Shawwal moon was announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on the night of May 12 at 11:30 pm.

KARACHI: The controversy over the Shawwal moon sighting continues as Pakistanis celebrate the second day of Eid.

The newest claim about the Shawwal moon has been made by Karachi University Space, Science and Technology Director Prof Dr Javed Iqbal.

He says according to astronomy, it was not possible to see the moon on May 12.

Read more: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi

It was impossible to see the [Shawwal] moon even with a telescope, Dr Iqbal said, adding that the moon was not even likely to appear in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, on the other hand, while releasing a picture of the new moon Thursday evening, had said that the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee about Eid was correct.

He had said there was no need for anyone to observe a qaza fast.

His comments came in response to former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman's statement in which he urged Muslims to observe a qaza fast in lieu of Ramadan 30.

Rehman had also asked those who observed aitkaaf to perform a qaza for that along with a fast, adding that he too would be fasting on Friday to make up for the missed roza.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon was announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on the night of May 12 at 11:30 pm, after which a series of non-stop discussions over the issue started.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report
Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday

Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday
Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines
Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum
2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport

2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi
Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes

Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes
Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi

Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi
PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity

PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity
Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy

Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy
Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC
Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL

Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL

Latest

view all