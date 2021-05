— Twitter/telegram

Instant messaging platform Telegram has rolled out a new feature for it's users and through it you can save time.

The new feature allows you to fast-forward and rewind videos.

"You can fast-forward and rewind videos in the media player – on Android press and hold on either side of the screen, and on iOS hold the +/- 15s buttons," it said in a Twitter post.

"To skip ahead on Android, double-tap. Time travel, just like that," it added.