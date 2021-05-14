Two villages in DI Khan celebrate Eid ul Fitr today

Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Peshawar, Pakistan May 13, 2021. — Reuters/File

The first day of Eid-ul-Fitr was observed across the country on Thursday, but two villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan marked the festival today (Friday).

People residing in DI Khan's Badni Khel and Kati Khel villages observed their last fast yesterday — a total of 30 rozas — and offered their Eid prayers today.

The villages are located in DI Khan's Tehsil Paharpur. The city's former nazim Ismail Khan said that both the villages consist of 900 houses.

The controversy continues

The controversy over the Shawwal moon sighting continued as Pakistanis celebrate the second day of Eid.

Karachi University Space, Science and Technology Director Prof Dr Javed Iqbal made the latest claim about the Shawwal moon, saying according to astronomy, it was not possible to see the moon on May 12.

It was impossible to see the [Shawwal] moon even with a telescope, Dr Iqbal said, adding that the moon was not even likely to appear in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, on the other hand, while releasing a picture of the new moon Thursday evening, had said that the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee about Eid was correct.

He had said there was no need for anyone to observe a qaza fast.

His comments came in response to former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman's statement in which he urged Muslims to observe a qaza fast in lieu of Ramadan 30.

Rehman had also asked those who observed aitkaaf to perform a qaza for that along with a fast, adding that he too would be fasting on Friday to make up for the missed roza.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon was announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on the night of May 12 at 11:30 pm, after which a series of non-stop discussions over the issue started.