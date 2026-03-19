Eid ul Fitr 2026: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway in Islamabad to sight Shawwal moon

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, surrounded by religious scholars and clerics, looks in the telescope to spot the crescent moon in Islamabad on March 19, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) is underway in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal crescent, which will mark the end of Ramadan and determine the date of Eid ul Fitr.

RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the session, while zonal and district moon sighting committees are also meeting at their respective headquarters to observe the crescent.

It is noteworthy that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia yesterday (Wednesday), where Eid will be celebrated on Friday. However, Eid ul Fitr is being observed in Afghanistan today.

Astronomical observations

The first Shawwal is more likely to fall on March 21 in Pakistan after a 30-day Ramadan, with experts saying the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 19 are low.

Pakistan began the first fast of Ramadan 2026 on February 19.

"The new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19, 2026, at 06:23 PST," the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said.

"At the time of sunset on March 19, 2026, the age of the new moon will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute interval between sunset and moonset along Pakistan's coastal belt," it added.

The Muslim world welcomes Eid ul Fitr with deep religious devotion, after over a billion believers fast for a month to practice patience, self-discipline, and generosity.

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, with their start and end determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, so Ramadan does not fall on the same Gregorian date each year.

As the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar — which is about 10 days shorter than the Gregorian year due to its lunar basis — Ramadan shifts annually across the Gregorian calendar.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.