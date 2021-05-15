TV legend Farooq Qaiser laid to rest in Islamabad

TV legend Farooq Qaiser was laid to rest in Islamabad on Saturday a day after he died of cardiac arrest at the age of 75.

His funeral prayers were attended by politicians, artists and members of civil society before his burial in Islamabad's H-11 graveyard.

Prominent among those who offered Farooq Qaiser's funeral were Masood Khawaja, Babar Niazi, Aslam Mughal, Saleem Raza, Anjum Habibi, Hashim Butt, Tahir Rambo, Tahir Siddiqui and Salman Sunny.

Qaiser, best known as Uncle Sargam, was a household name for Pakistani kids of the 80s and 90s. Born on October 31, 1945 in Lahore, he began his career as an artist after completing graduation from National College of Arts.

Children’s show Kaliyan, Sargam Sargam and Daak Time are popular TV shows of Farooq Qaiser.

Uncle Sargam and Maasi Museebtay are regarded as Pakistan's legendary puppet duo.