Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD

A volunteer showers a man with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

Over the course of the next two days, Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot to very hot, with gusty winds and dust blowing, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, in its latest advisory on Sunday afternoon.

Similar weather conditions were forecast for Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Cyclone Tauktae, was said earlier in the day to be turning away from Pakistan's coastal belt.



"The cyclone is turning away to the southwest direction," said PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz. "Though the cyclone is intensifying, it will pass by Pakistan's coastal belt without touching it."

Since the cyclone is turning away from Pakistan's coastal areas, it is no longer expected that Karachi will receive torrential rains, he said, adding that however, Sindh's south-eastern areas are expected to receive rainfall.

Sarfaraz said strong, dusty winds are blowing in Karachi today due to the cyclone, adding that the speed of winds are likely to reach the speed of 25-30km/hr in the metropolis.

He said the cyclone is also causing warm winds to blow in the city, adding that this will raise the temperature of the city.



"The temperature of the city is expected to rise to a maximum of 42-43 degrees centigrade over the next couple of days," Sarfaraz said.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few incidences of moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 60-80 kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts between May 17 and 19, the PMD advisory added.



It said that the system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by the morning of May 18.

Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till after May 19.