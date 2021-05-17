Can't connect right now! retry
Mahira Khan says she felt anxious when signing web series on Indian OTT platforms

'I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared,' Mahira Khan revealed 

Leading Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan made headlines after news got out that she has signed up for a web series on Indian OTT platforms. 

Opening up about the ban placed on Pakistani artists, Mahira said, “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on," she said in an interview with Film Companion. 

"That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?” Mahira added.

The Raees starlet, who will narrate one of the short stories in an upcoming Zee5 series, said that she received offers for other digital projects but turned them down.

“A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time… I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there.’ And there was some content which was amazing, and I didn’t want to miss out on it,” Mahira revealed.

