Bollywood
Monday May 17 2021
Salman Khan reaches 40 million followers on Instagram

Monday May 17, 2021

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reached 40 million followers on Instagram, a few days after the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan, who is an avid social media user, reached the milestone with over 1000 posts.

The Sultan actor is following only 25 people on Facebook-owned app, most of them family and fellow showbiz stars including Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe created history as it became the most watched Bollywood film on day one with 4.2 million views.

Khan took to Instagram and shared the poster of Radhe and thanked his fans for the milestone.

He wrote “Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

