Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school

The outrageous torture Kate Middleton underwent during her time in a ‘cliquey’ boarding school has been brought to light by experts.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Katie Nicholl and during her interview with RSVP Live she claimed, “It is a very cliquey school and there was a lot of pressure.”

“The girls were all high achievers, and there were lots of girls with eating disorders. Everyone wanted to be the best, the fittest, the prettiest. I think Kate was miserable from the start.”

Ms. Nicholl also admitted that it was Kate’s ‘slender’ and tall frame that made her stand “out for the wrong reasons” and it even resulted in her being “teased for being gangly and lanky.”

However, it is that same “ruthless survival streak” that Kate cultivated in the girls' boarding school in Berkshire that makes her “well suited” for royal life. 

More From Entertainment:

Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support

Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship
Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set
Photo: Check out the new HYBE museum of music

Photo: Check out the new HYBE museum of music
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for reaping benefits from royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for reaping benefits from royal titles
Prince Harry hints at making more royal revelations in future

Prince Harry hints at making more royal revelations in future
Olivia Rodrigo rocks SNL stage with ‘Drivers License', 'Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo rocks SNL stage with ‘Drivers License', 'Good 4 U’
Lisa Kudrow fawns over son Julian on graduation day

Lisa Kudrow fawns over son Julian on graduation day
Photo: Katy Perry shares a sneak peek into American Idol finale

Photo: Katy Perry shares a sneak peek into American Idol finale
Nicki Minaj candidly honors late father on his birthday

Nicki Minaj candidly honors late father on his birthday
Sarah Hyland fawns over fiancé Wells Adams in emotional tribute

Sarah Hyland fawns over fiancé Wells Adams in emotional tribute

Latest

view all