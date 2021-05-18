Taapsee Pannu talks about her philanthropic responsibilities during pandemic

B-Town star Taapsee Pannu is opening up about the responsibilities she has of helping people during the pandemic.

During a recent interview, the Pink actor touched upon the topic of her helping people during the pandemic.

“As a public figure, all I can do is donate to the cause and help people in need connect with people who have resources. I find this is a basic responsibility of a celebrity who the audience believes is their hero because of the characters and films we do on screen,” she said.

“I know we don't sign up to be the real hero when we perform in films but for someone like me who came from no film background and no additional support from the industry, the audience is what made me into who I am today, so this is the least I can do for them,” she added.