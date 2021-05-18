Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine

Turkish star Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has prayed for peace in Palestine.

Taking to Instagram, Osman shared his photo from the drama serial and prayed for peace in Palestine.

He wrote “Pray for peace in Palestine now!”.

Fans and fellow stars also dropped comments and prayed for peace in Palestine.

A total of 200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 59 children, and more than 1,300 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign last week.

More From Showbiz:

Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note
Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus

Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus
Kubra Khan prays for Palestine

Kubra Khan prays for Palestine
Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza

Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza
Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine
Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Ayeza Khan dazzles in stunning new snap

Ayeza Khan dazzles in stunning new snap
Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line

Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line
Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’

Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’
Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children

Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children
Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement

Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement

Latest

view all