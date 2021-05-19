FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

FM Qureshi holds meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Praises Erdogan's clear and unequivocal position on Kashmir and Palestine.

Turkish president appreciates Pakistan's position and efforts in favour of oppressed Palestinians.

ANKARA: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the crisis in the Middle East.



FM Qureshi is in Turkey on special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Gaza crisis. From Ankara, he will leave for New York along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey to participate in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine crisis.

The top Pakistani diplomat is scheduled to address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During the meeting with Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, FM Qureshi discussed issues related to bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister praised Erdogan's clear and unequivocal position on Kashmir and Palestine and thanked him for Turkey's unwavering support on the Kashmir issue.

“Turkey appreciates Pakistan's position and efforts in favour of oppressed Palestinians,” President Erdogan said.

International community urged to fulfil its responsibility

Earlier, FM Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

During a meeting in Ankara, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a news release said.

The foreign minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiments prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.



While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

Afghan peace process

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, the foreign minister illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.

The foreign minister also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, the Saudi foreign minister had convened a meeting of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) executive committee on Sunday to discuss the situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister, as a member of the executive committee, had also addressed the meeting.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic endeavours, PM Khan and FM Qureshi have reached out to a number of countries, including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and others.