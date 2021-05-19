Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

File photo of Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, who is known as one of the most followed and active politicians on social media, has recently crossed the four million mark on Twitter.

The lawmaker is actively seen interacting with his followers on the micro-blogging site with the latest updates of political affairs, his party, and the overall situation in the country.

SCREENGRAB/Twitter.

Read more: TikTok, books do not pose danger to Islam in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

The information minister created his official account on Twitter back in 2010 and follows over 2,600 people on the social networking site to date.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular Pakistani political leader on Twitter, followed by over 13 million users.

The list of other most-followed PTI leaders includes Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar with over 7 million followers, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood with 2.6 million followers, and Senator Faisal Javed with 2.2 million followers.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President has over 4 million followers on Twitter as well.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions

NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions
Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official

Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official
Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen

Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen
FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000

With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000
Karachi remains most populated city as govt issues Census-2017 report

Karachi remains most populated city as govt issues Census-2017 report
Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan in building climate disaster resilience

Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan in building climate disaster resilience
'Pakistan to send coronavirus medical emergency assistance to Palestine': Fawad

'Pakistan to send coronavirus medical emergency assistance to Palestine': Fawad
Govt seeks early SC hearing against LHC decision to let Shahbaz fly abroad

Govt seeks early SC hearing against LHC decision to let Shahbaz fly abroad
Pakistan slams India for extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiris in Srinagar

Pakistan slams India for extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiris in Srinagar
Intermediate exams in Balochistan suspended due to coronavirus

Intermediate exams in Balochistan suspended due to coronavirus

Latest

view all