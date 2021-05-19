Can't connect right now! retry
Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and its surroundings

Representational image.
  • Peshawar felt mild earthquake tremors in its surroundings.
  • Meanwhile, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan as well.
  • There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Peshawar felt mild earthquake tremors in its surroundings, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Read more: 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Afghanistan after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the war-torn country, according to the US Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles) and its epicentre was in eastern Afghanistan.

