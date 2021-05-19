Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and its surroundings

Representational image.

Peshawar felt mild earthquake tremors in its surroundings.



Meanwhile, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan as well.



There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Afghanistan after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the war-torn country, according to the US Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles) and its epicentre was in eastern Afghanistan.