Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for coronavirus patients and shared an emergency contact number where they can reach out to get it for free.



The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared the post of his team and informed his fans “Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai.”

He further said “Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me.”

Khan also revealed that these oxygen concentrators are free of cost and require no additional cost from the patients.

“We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using”, he concluded.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13, 2021.