'No one is safe from Shahzad Akbar,' Tareen loyalist Raja Riaz says

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz on Wednesday said no person — may they be from the Opposition or the government — are safe from Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar.

Riaz, a PTI leader loyal to Jahangir Khan Tareen, cast aspersions over Akbar's role as part of the government, saying no one knows why the PM's adviser was making cases against politicians.

Speaking in Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Riaz said no investigation opened during Akbar's tenure has borne fruit — the government faced humiliation in every case.

"Even when he takes action against [members of] PML-Q, PML-N, and PTI there is always something fishy about his intentions," he said, adding if Akbar wants to do something then he should at least apprehend a culprit so that some stolen amount could be recovered.

"All the cases that Akbar filed were proven false as [members of] PML-N and PML-Q continue to receive bail in them," he said.

"Now that he has taken up the Hudaibiya Paper Mill case — he will face nothing but embarrassment in it," Riaz said.



Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither a conspirator nor does he seek revenge, Riaz said, adding some people surrounding the premier were pointing him in the wrong direction.

The lawmaker said even the PML-N claimed Akbar was behind the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scandal. "Zulfi Bukhari, Ghulam Sarwar, and other politicians have been dragged into the case."

Riaz said the FIR launched against Tareen was drafted in Islamabad — hinting towards Akbar.

"Shahzad Akbar should [stop this act] and have mercy on the party as Imran Khan established PTI through years of hard work," the lawmaker said.

Punjab targeted Tareen-aligned group

Riaz said if Akbar had solid evidence against the suspects then he should pursue the cases, if not, he should leave them alone.

Turning his guns on the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government, he said it had launched investigations against Tareen-aligned PTI members, provoking the members to make their own group.

"Saeed Akbar Noorani will be the group's parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly; however, we don't need a parliamentary leader in the National Assembly," he said.

Recalling the Tareen-aligned group's meeting with the prime minister, he said the premier had assured them that no injustice would be done with either the federal or provincial government.

Riaz said the premier stressed there was no need to form a separate group, as all the lawmakers and politicians who were Tareen loyalists were a part of PTI.

"We have no complaints from the Centre; the prime minister has fulfilled his promises so far," he added.

'Accountability an important part of PTI's vision'

Responding to the allegations leveled against him, Akbar, in a statement, said "accountability is an important part of PTI's vision".

"If accountability is not applicable to everyone then there is no use for it," he said, adding that even if it wasn't for him, the institutions would perform their duties in the same manner.

Separate group formed

Earlier in the day, estranged PTI leader Tareen had said his supporters had decided to form a separate group after the Punjab government initiated "revenge actions" against his supporters.

Tareen, however, quickly denied reports he was forming a forward bloc in the party. "We were part of the PTI, we are part of the PTI and we will continue to remain part of the PTI," he announced, outside the banking court where he had appeared for a hearing.

Tareen was accompanied by his supporters, who include Punjab government ministers and other lawmakers of the PTI.

"There is no investigation against me going on relating to the sugar scandal," he said, adding that the three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry.

Tareen said his "supporters" were standing with him as far as, what he referred to as the "fake" FIR against him is concerned, adding that the pro-Tareen group had met the prime minister.

Speaking about the inquiry into his allegations led by Barrister Ali Zafar, Tareen said he had met him and had given a detailed explanation to him as well.

"I am confident the report will be given to the prime minister soon," he said.

The PTI leader said there was "another issue" that needed to be addressed.

"Khan sahab is an honourable man and I believe he is just," said Tareen. "However, the Punjab government has started carrying out a vendetta against members of my group," he added.

Punjab govt taking revenge against my supporters

He accused the Punjab government of transferring officers of the ministers that were loyal to Tareen, "left, right and centre", and putting pressure on them.

The PTI leader said the pro-Tareen group had, as a result, decided to "raise their voices against this in the Punjab Assembly".

Tareen said members of his group had decided to nominate MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to "lead the discussions" against the alleged revenge tactics of the Punjab government, in the assembly.

He blamed the media for making a huge deal about the news.

He urged the Punjab government to "stop with their actions", adding that the lawmakers who are part of the Tareen group are "your MPAs and you [Buzdar] became the chief minister by their votes".

In response to a question, Tareen said the Punjab government had taken revenge from members of his group in other matters as well but he would rather not go into details.

Answering another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should not seek a vote of confidence after his dissident group emerged.

"We haven't left the party, we are still part of it," he reiterated.

When a reporter asked Tareen that some lawmakers of his group had said they would not let the Punjab government pass its budget, he responded:

"It is every individual's right to express his or her opinion. The group will take decisions [taking into account everyone's opinions]," he said.