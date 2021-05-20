Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 20 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

13 killed after bus en route Karachi turns turtle on highway near Sukkur

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday May 20, 2021

  • 13 killed, 32 injured in road accident on highway near Sukkur.
  • Passengers were on a bus en route Karachi from Multan. Most were reportedly asleep when the accident took place.
  • Condition of several injured said to be critical.

SUKKUR: A speeding passenger coach overturned on the National Highway near Sukkur, killing 13 people and injuring 32 late Wednesday night.

The bus was traveling from Multan to Karachi. Most of the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident.

The condition of several of the injured is said to be critical. The dead and injured include women and children.

They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Sukkur and Taluka Hospital Pano Aqil.

According to rescue officials, an emergency has been declared in Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals, including the district and motorway police.

More From Pakistan:

Mission Palestine: FM Qureshi urges Muslim countries to adopt united stance at UN

Mission Palestine: FM Qureshi urges Muslim countries to adopt united stance at UN
CM Buzdar blames 'powerful mafia' for attempting to destabilise govt

CM Buzdar blames 'powerful mafia' for attempting to destabilise govt
Faisal Vawda mocks Tareen group, says it can be 'controlled by an SHO'

Faisal Vawda mocks Tareen group, says it can be 'controlled by an SHO'
Thousands take to Karachi streets to chant ‘Free, Free Palestine’

Thousands take to Karachi streets to chant ‘Free, Free Palestine’
'Grand operation': Railways to begin rat extermination drive

'Grand operation': Railways to begin rat extermination drive
Karachi echoes with chants of freedom for Palestine: In photos

Karachi echoes with chants of freedom for Palestine: In photos
'No one is safe from Shahzad Akbar,' Tareen loyalist Raja Riaz says

'No one is safe from Shahzad Akbar,' Tareen loyalist Raja Riaz says
'I am not Nawaz Sharif': Zulfi Bukhari proposes placing his name on ECL

'I am not Nawaz Sharif': Zulfi Bukhari proposes placing his name on ECL
NAB approves closure of inquiry against Capt Safdar

NAB approves closure of inquiry against Capt Safdar
Mass vaccination centre inaugurated in Islamabad; 7,000 jabs to be administered daily

Mass vaccination centre inaugurated in Islamabad; 7,000 jabs to be administered daily
IHC rejects pleas challenging auctioning of Nawaz Sharif's properties

IHC rejects pleas challenging auctioning of Nawaz Sharif's properties
FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

Latest

view all