13 killed after bus en route Karachi turns turtle on highway near Sukkur

13 killed, 32 injured in road accident on highway near Sukkur.

Passengers were on a bus en route Karachi from Multan. Most were reportedly asleep when the accident took place.

Condition of several injured said to be critical.

SUKKUR: A speeding passenger coach overturned on the National Highway near Sukkur, killing 13 people and injuring 32 late Wednesday night.



The bus was traveling from Multan to Karachi. Most of the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident.

The condition of several of the injured is said to be critical. The dead and injured include women and children.

They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Sukkur and Taluka Hospital Pano Aqil.

According to rescue officials, an emergency has been declared in Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals, including the district and motorway police.