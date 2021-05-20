Sonam Kapoor gushes over dad’s wedding anniversary in tribute post

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media and penned a loving tribute for her father on the event of his wedding anniversary.

The star turned to Instagram with a heartwarming anniversary tribute and it read, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are.”

“Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything.”

“37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years ????), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”

