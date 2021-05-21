Shilpa Shetty shares a heartfelt note for son Viaan on his 9th birthday

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a heartfelt birthday note for son Viaan, who turned nine on Friday.

Sharing an unseen video of the son, Shilpa Shetty wrote “There’s so much to say, So much to do...You’re growing up too fast.”

“This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be.”

She further said “You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully.”

“Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I’m a proud mommy!,” she continued.

“Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj. May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go. Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu.”