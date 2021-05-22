Soldier martyred in cross border firing with terrorists inside Afghanistan

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jamu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

A soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from the Afghanistan border near North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said the Pakistani troops responded to the firing — on a military post — in a befitting manner, but Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," ISPR said.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists' continuous use of Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan, the military's media wing added.

