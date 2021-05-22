Can't connect right now! retry
Soldier martyred in cross border firing with terrorists inside Afghanistan

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jamu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Pakistani troops responded to the firing — on a military post in North Waziristan — in a befitting manner.
  • Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.
  • Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management on their side of the Border, says ISPR.

A soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from the Afghanistan border near North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said the Pakistani troops responded to the firing — on a military post — in a befitting manner, but Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," ISPR said.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists' continuous use of Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan, the military's media wing added.

