Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, will share the screen space with her co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Esra recently took to Instagram and shared photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.

Esra and Ugur Gunes will play the leading roles in the drama serial.

Ugur Gunes and Esra previously also collaborated in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Ugur Gunes portrays the role of Tugtekin Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. He had received the Best Actor of the Year Award by the Ankara Ministry of Youth for his role.

Fans of Esra and Ugur are eagerly waiting for the release of their new drama serial.