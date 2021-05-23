Akshay Kumar touches on Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi release rumors

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently issued a statement clearing the air on rumored release dates for Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi.

Akshay released the statement to Koimoi and it reads, “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love.”



“However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”