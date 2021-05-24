Pakistan reports 3,060 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hors

Workers wearing facemasks lay a brick wall at a construction site in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

ISLAMABAD: At least 57 people succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours across Pakistan on Monday, raising the national death tally to 20,308 with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.



According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 58,670 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,060 returned positive.

The total coronavirus caseload stands at 903,599 whereas the positivity ratio in Pakistan is recorded at 5.21% as of today.

In addition to this, 820,374 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

The provincial breakdown for coronavirus cases

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 309,647 while 4,920 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 334,760 and 9,784 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,583 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,883 virus patients, with 6,202 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,808 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.