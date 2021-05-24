Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 3,060 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hors

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Workers wearing facemasks lay a brick wall at a construction site in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP/FILE
  • At least 57 people succumb to coronavirus during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.
  • 58,670 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,060 returned positive.
  • The positivity ratio in Pakistan is recorded at 5.21% as of today.

ISLAMABAD: At least 57 people succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours across Pakistan on Monday, raising the national death tally to 20,308 with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

Read more: Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity

According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 58,670 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,060 returned positive.

The total coronavirus caseload stands at 903,599 whereas the positivity ratio in Pakistan is recorded at 5.21% as of today.

In addition to this, 820,374 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

The provincial breakdown for coronavirus cases

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 309,647 while 4,920 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 334,760 and 9,784 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,583 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,883 virus patients, with 6,202 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,808 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.

More From Pakistan:

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA today

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA today
Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries
Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schedule, reopening of schools today

Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schedule, reopening of schools today
CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May

CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May
Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine

Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine
'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan

'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity
Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani
British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games

British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games
Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5

Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5
Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'

Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'

Latest

view all