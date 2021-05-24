Shahbaz Sharif proposes Opposition join hands to lead anti-govt movement

PPP, ANP leaders attend dinner hosted by Shahbaz.

Political situation was discussed at the dinner.

PDM to hold meeting tomorrow and decide PPP's future in alliance.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has asked all the Opposition parties to join hands and move forward with the anti-government movement, sources said.

The development came during a dinner hosted by Shahbaz during which Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, ANP leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, and other party leaders were present.

The overall political situation of the country was also discussed at the dinner, sources said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal, speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", said Shahbaz was attempting to "unite the Opposition."



The government has "manipulated" the economic numbers, Iqbal said, adding the rising inflation had made it difficult for a poor man to make a living.



Shahbaz's reconciliation policy is for the Opposition, the PML-N leader said. "There can be no reconciliation with the government."

The PML-N secretary-general said PDM will hold a meeting tomorrow and will decide in what capacity can PPP render its services to the Opposition alliance.

"We are happy that all the representatives of Opposition parties attended the dinner today," Iqbal said, adding he would have been happier had PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had attended the dinner too.