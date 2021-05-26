CTD foils major sabotage bid in Quetta, four terrorists killed

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police launched an operation against terrorists in Quetta's suburban area and killed four of them, a CTD official said Wednesday.

"As many as four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel," the CTD spokesperson told the media.

The CTD official announced that the security force completed the operation in Quetta's Aghburg. The security personnel later searched the compound where the alleged saboteurs were holed up, he said.

The prompt CTD action helped foil a major sabotage plan in Balochistan, said the spokesperson.

"Firearms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' compound," said the spokesperson.



The CTD official said two of the terrorists managed to flee. The killed terrorists - Fazal-ur-Rehman, Syed Riazuddin alias Thekedar, Syed Ramzan and Syed Matiullah - were wanted for their involvement in attacks on security forces.