Wednesday May 26 2021
Pakistan to begin vaccine registration for citizens aged 19 and above from tomorrow

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Federal Minister Asad Umar during a briefing on coronavirus situation in Pakistan. Photo: File

  • NCOC to open registration for people aged 19 and above from tomorrow. 
  • Decision taken during NCOC meeting. 
  • Pakistan had earlier opened vaccination for 30-39 age group on May 16. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start registering persons aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination from tomorrow (Thursday). 

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday tweeted that the decision had been taken after an NCOC meeting. 

"In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination," he tweeted. 

Ten days earlier, on May 16, Pakistan opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day. 

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

Walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

