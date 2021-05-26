Can't connect right now! retry
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Muslim states must adopt joint strategy to safeguard rights: PM Imran Khan

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. — File photo

  • PM Imran Khan speaks to Egyptian president, praises country's role for cessation of hostilities in Palestine.
  • Stresses the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue.
  • Calls for a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasised the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and adopting a collective approach for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation.

The premier's comments came during his telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, where he praised the country's leadership for its role in the cessation of hostilities in Palestine, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the prime minister stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue," the statement said.

The prime minister called for a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem, the statement said.

PM Imran Khan demanded the restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self-determination and the right of return to Palestine. He also called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Moreover, President Sisi invited the prime minister to visit Egypt, while the prime minister renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.

