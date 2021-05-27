Can't connect right now! retry
Justice Ameer Bhatti's name proposed for Lahore High Court chief justice post

Thursday May 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has been recommended for the position of Lahore High Court chief justice by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

The current LHC CJ, Muhammad Qasim Khan, is retiring on July 5.

CJP Gulzar summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on June 10 to consider the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ. 

Read more: LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details

Justice Bhatti became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. He is currently senior puisne judge in the LHC. 

The CJP is also reportedly considering the elevation of two judges to the Supreme Court. Currently, two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30. 

For elevation to the SC, the judges will be picked from the Balochistan and Sindh high courts. The CJP will consider confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday).

