Sheikh Rasheed dismisses rumour about governor's rule in Sindh

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed speaking during a press conference in Karachi on May 27, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

Sheikh Rasheed dismisses rumours about governor rule in Sindh.

Says Prime Minister Imran Khan does not want to interfere in the matters of the province either.

Says Centre will provide all kinds of weapons to the Sindh Police to eliminate the dacoits in the riverine areas.

KARACHI: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday dismissed rumours about a potential governor rule in Sindh and clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not want to interfere in the matters of the province either.



The interior minister was speaking during a press conference in Karachi after he came to Sindh to review the law and order situation in the metropolis.

Rasheed said no operation is taking place in Karachi, adding the Centre would provide all kinds of weapons to the Sindh Police to eliminate the dacoits in the riverine areas.

The minister said that earlier, the operation against dacoits in the riverine areas was up to the mark, adding the decoits had affiliations with other groups in Shikarpur and Jacobabad.



"If any big names are found to be involved in dacoities, they will be dealt with severely and terrorism cases will be registered against the culprits," said Rasheed.

The interior minister added that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would take action against corrupt officials in Karachi who have facilitated criminals in obtaining fake identity cards.

Centre promises all support for Sindh

Earlier in the day, Rasheed had a meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during which he assured him that the Centre would provide Sindh with whatever it asks for.

Rasheed called on CM Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the province and the ongoing operation in Shikarpur.

On May 23, the police had conducted an operation against eight dacoits in Shikarpur's riverine area. In the operation, two policemen were killed.

"We will give whatever Murad Ali Shah asks for. If the [Sindh] Rangers need help in the operation, we will provide it," Rasheed said.