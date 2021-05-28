Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Citizens can be seen on a road, protesting against loadshedding. Photo: File

  • Several areas of Karachi experience power outage on Thursday night. 
  • Power supply was suspended in Surjani Town, North Karachi, Haideri, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony and other parts of the city. 
  • PIB Colony, Landhi 36B, AB Senior Line and Kharadar also reported loadshedding. 

KARACHI: With the onset of summer, Karachiites are once again bearing the brunt of loadshedding as various parts of the city were hit by power outages on Thursday night. 

Related items

Power supply to the city's Liaquatabad C-1 and B-1 areas was suspended from 11pm on Thursday. 

Other areas that had to bear the brunt of prolonged power outages include Surjani Town, North Karachi, Haideri, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Federal B Area. 

Loadshedding was also reported in the areas of PIB Colony, Landhi 36B, AB Senior Line, Jacob Line, Kharadar and Model Colony Sheet number 7. 

Last week, the metropolis suffered a major power breakdown due to the tripping of high tension lines at Jamshoro-Karachi link, multiplying the miseries of the Karachiites in the hot weather.

Over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected due to the tripping of transmission lines after which the power supply to a major part of the city was suspended.

In a statement, the KE had said that the supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of a KE's 220 kv high tension line after which supply to associated grids was affected.

The fault was repaired within couple of hours but it took hours before the power supply was restored completely.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons

Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi
Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl to discuss future course of PDM's politics in meeting today

Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl to discuss future course of PDM's politics in meeting today
In surprising move, govt replaces secretary finance two weeks before budget

In surprising move, govt replaces secretary finance two weeks before budget
COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day
Shahbaz vs Maryam: Cracks appear within PML-N over party leadership, say sources

Shahbaz vs Maryam: Cracks appear within PML-N over party leadership, say sources
Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates
Shikarpur anti-bandit operation gains pace with deployment of 700 security personnel

Shikarpur anti-bandit operation gains pace with deployment of 700 security personnel
Sindh govt distances itself from bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18

Sindh govt distances itself from bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18
PM Imran Khan has enslaved whole nation to international lenders: Bilawal

PM Imran Khan has enslaved whole nation to international lenders: Bilawal
IHC dismisses 'non-maintainable' plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation

IHC dismisses 'non-maintainable' plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation

Latest

view all