Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding

KARACHI: With the onset of summer, Karachiites are once again bearing the brunt of loadshedding as various parts of the city were hit by power outages on Thursday night.

Power supply to the city's Liaquatabad C-1 and B-1 areas was suspended from 11pm on Thursday.



Other areas that had to bear the brunt of prolonged power outages include Surjani Town, North Karachi, Haideri, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Federal B Area.

Loadshedding was also reported in the areas of PIB Colony, Landhi 36B, AB Senior Line, Jacob Line, Kharadar and Model Colony Sheet number 7.

Last week, the metropolis suffered a major power breakdown due to the tripping of high tension lines at Jamshoro-Karachi link, multiplying the miseries of the Karachiites in the hot weather.

Over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected due to the tripping of transmission lines after which the power supply to a major part of the city was suspended.

In a statement, the KE had said that the supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of a KE's 220 kv high tension line after which supply to associated grids was affected.

The fault was repaired within couple of hours but it took hours before the power supply was restored completely.