Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 4.42% amid decline of virus cases

Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on May 9. — AFP/File

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio further falls to 4.42% despite 2,455 new cases reported on Saturday.

Pakistan reports a positivity ratio below 5% for the fifth consecutive day.

At least 73 more succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total death tally to 20,680.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a steady decline in coronavirus infections, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio further fell to 4.42% with 2,455 new cases reported on Saturday.



Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fifth consecutive day.



According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal, at least 73 more succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death tally to 20,680.

Read more: COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day

At least 55,442 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,482 came back positive.



In addition to this, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far whereas the number of active cases stands at 58,857 as of today morning.

The provincial breakdown for coronavirus cases

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 315,410 while 5,003 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 338,377 and 9,960 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 25,001 and the death toll has reached 273.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 131,775 virus patients, with 4,043 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 25,001 people have been infected with the virus and 539 people have died.