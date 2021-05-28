COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in coronavirus cases as the country reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Sixty-seven more people lost their lives to coronavirus, pushing the national death tally to 20,607 as per the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data.



The NCOC revealed 2,482 new infections had emerged during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 913,784 across the country.

The positivity ratio stands at 4.8% across the country. The number of active cases have reached 59,018 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 831,744.



As far as the provinces are concerned, Sindh has reported 314,158 cases, Punjab 337,775, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,411, Islamabad 80,927, Balochistan 24,908, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,060, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,545 so far.

Yesterday, Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 4.34%, which was the lowest since March 6 as the country sees a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

On March 6, the country recorded a positivity rate of 4.2%.

The vaccination drives against coronavirus are underway across the country. Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination yesterday.