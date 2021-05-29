Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Saturday May 29, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19

Bollywood ace producer Ryan Ivan Stephen passed away on Saturday after reportedly contracting coronavirus.

According to Indian media, Ryan was being treated at a hospital for 20 days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He left for his heavenly abode in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was best known for his work in films like Indoo Ki Jawani, short film Devi and others.

Ryan was also associated with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in the past.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the passing of the late producer.


