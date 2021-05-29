Economy back on growth path as predicted two years back: Asad Umar

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

PTI govt is on path of growth as predicted two years ago, claims Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Twitter.

Brother Muhammad Zubair, who is from PML-N, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reject PTI government's economic policies.

PTI's economic policies revolve around capitalism, says Bilawal.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday claimed that Pakistan's economy is back on the path of growth as he had predicted two years ago in April 2019.

In a brief message on Twitter Saturday morning, the federal minister responded to criticism against the government on the "sudden, accelerated" growth in the economy. He shared a video clip with the post, saying that he had predicted that it would take the economy two years to return on the growth path and the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

“Those who are asking how economic growth could have suddenly accelerated should watch my video clip where I had said that it will take two years,” the minister wrote while sharing the clip from April 3, 2019.

The federal minister said it was the clear policy of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to put the economy on a sustainable growth path, instead of taking a decision that might have immediate acceptance but would not be good for the economy in the long run.

Economy is in ruins: PML-N's Muhammad Zubair

However, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair disagreed with his brother and quickly responded on Twitter, saying that the "economy is in ruins."



"But even if we agree, what does it say of your kaptaan who had no clue. Just 15 days after this event, the kaptaan removed you. Surely he doesn’t understand. That’s why we insist he must go," Zubair said in a reference to PM Khan's move to remove Umar from the post of finance minister shortly after the video clip in question was recorded.

Anti-public govt cannot make people friendly budget: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, too, gave his two cents on the PTI government and its policies for the economy.



He said he will not let the ‘PTIMF’ budget get approved from the parliament as an anti-public government cannot make a people friendly budget.

The PPP chairperson criticised the incumbent government for taking loans on tough conditions and imposing unbearable taxes. He said the only parameter of progress in civilized societies is the prosperity of the poor.

PTI's economic policies revolve around capitalism, he said, adding that only PPP’s policies represent public interests.

