Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen

Sunday May 30, 2021
Bollywood actress Kajol paid emotional tribute to filmmaker Ryan Stephen, who died of coronavirus on Saturday in Goa.
The Tanhaji star took to Instagram and shared a picture collage, featuring some of her throwbacks with the late producer, and wrote “Tell me there’s a heaven, Tell me that it’s true, Tell me there’s a reason, Why I’m seeing what i do.”
“Tell me there’s a heaven, Where all those people go. Tell me they’re all happy now, Please tell me that it’s so ....” followed by a broken heart emoji.
“Love u forever and ever @ryanivanstephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?,” she continued.
Ryan Ivan Stephen died on Saturday after he was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back.
Ryan had produced the short film Devi, starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and others.