Bobby Deol, wife Tanya celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Bobby Deol and wife Tanya are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, May 30.



The Housefull 4 actor took to Instagram and shared loved-up throwback photos with Tanya and showered love on her to mark the day.

He also shared a heartfelt note for wife, saying “My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me.”

“Love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary.”

Bobby Deol and Tanya got married on May 30, 1996 and share two children together.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Class of ’83, released in August 2020.