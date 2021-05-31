Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. Photo: Courtesy Behram Baloch (Gwadar)

A fisherman in the Jiwani area of ​​Gwadar became rich overnight after he caught a rare croaker fish weighing 48 kilogrammes and sold it millions in an auction.

According to a local fisherman, a sowa (locally called kiri) fish got stuck in the net of a fisherman of Jiwani. It was later said to have sold for a whooping Rs8.64 million in an auction.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. The rare croaker fish is said to be of great commercial importance and demand for it is high in some Asian and European countries.

A special type of matter found in the fish is considered to be more precious than the meat and is used by pharmaceuticals in production of surgical items.

Three days ago, a similar fish was caught from the sea of ​​Jiwani and it was sold for Rs780,000.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today

Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Jahangir Tareen cautions govt against 'playing politics' with him

Jahangir Tareen cautions govt against 'playing politics' with him
Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri
Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months
Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar
Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus

Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus
Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane

Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane
NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19

NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19
PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China
PDM parties seem to be confused, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

PDM parties seem to be confused, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Pakistan's effective screening, quarantine keeping Indian coronavirus variant at bay: NIH

Pakistan's effective screening, quarantine keeping Indian coronavirus variant at bay: NIH

Latest

view all