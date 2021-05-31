Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. Photo: Courtesy Behram Baloch (Gwadar)

A fisherman in the Jiwani area of ​​Gwadar became rich overnight after he caught a rare croaker fish weighing 48 kilogrammes and sold it millions in an auction.



According to a local fisherman, a sowa (locally called kiri) fish got stuck in the net of a fisherman of Jiwani. It was later said to have sold for a whooping Rs8.64 million in an auction.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. The rare croaker fish is said to be of great commercial importance and demand for it is high in some Asian and European countries.

A special type of matter found in the fish is considered to be more precious than the meat and is used by pharmaceuticals in production of surgical items.

Three days ago, a similar fish was caught from the sea of ​​Jiwani and it was sold for Rs780,000.