Monday May 31 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday May 31, 2021

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary

Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, May 31.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actor took to Instagram and posted a short video of Sadaf to wish her on the first anniversary.

He also shared a heartfelt note for his ladylove.

Shahroz wrote “No lovey-dovey run of the mill Anniversary Post. A genuine why I Love you so much VIDEO, cracks me up every single time haha” followed by a heart emoji.

He further said “Happy 1st Anniversary to us.”

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020 months after rumours of their relationship.

