Geo Films' horror thriller Deemak wins big at SCO film festival

Deemak director Rafay Rashdi and lead actor Sonya Hussyn receive the award at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival 2025. — Screengrab via Instagram@rafayrashdi

Pakistani horror hit Deemak has gained international recognition, winning the Best Editing award at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival 2025 held in Chongqing, China.

The horror thriller was among two Pakistani films honoured at the event, alongside Nayab, showcasing the growing global impact of Pakistani cinema.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi and starring Sonya Hussyn, Samina Peerzada, and Faysal Quraishi, Deemak has stood out for its gripping narrative and technical finesse.

Following the award announcement, Rashdi expressed his gratitude on Instagram, calling it a “historic win for Pakistani cinema on an international stage.”

He thanked the SCO, the Ministry of Information, and those who supported the film’s vision. “Pakistan Zindabad,” he added, sharing a photo with the award and lead actor Sonya Hussyn.

Hussyn, who attended the festival, also celebrated the honour on social media, writing, “Our film Deemak bring home an award at the prestigious film festival,” and calling it a proud moment for Pakistan.

Produced and presented by Geo Films, Deemak was released nationwide on Eidul Adha and quickly became a box office phenomenon.

It set a new record for the horror genre in the country, collecting Rs70 million in just its first two days. Viewers praised the film for delivering a chilling yet emotionally resonant experience, with many crediting Geo Films for backing such a bold and innovative project.

The film explores themes of horror, folklore, and complex family dynamics.

Written by Syed Murad Ali, Rashdi, and Ayesha Muzaffar, Deemak features a stellar cast including Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari alongside the leads. Its combination of fear, drama, and social commentary has resonated deeply with audiences.

Geo Films, known for producing acclaimed titles such as Khuda Ke Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, and Donkey King, continues its legacy of supporting groundbreaking Pakistani cinema.

With Deemak now earning accolades on the international stage, the film marks yet another milestone for the studio and for the country's evolving film industry.