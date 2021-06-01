Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood; ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed 52 years in Bollywood and wondered how it all went by.



The Sholay actor took to Instagram and posted a collage of pictures from his various films to celebrate his debut.

Amitabh said “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Fans and fellow stars congratulated Amitabh for 52 years in Bollywood.



Commenting on the post, Shilpa Shetty praised Bachchan, saying “Congratulations. dearest @amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga” followed by a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with film ‘Saat Hindustani’.