Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood; ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood; ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed 52 years in Bollywood and wondered how it all went by.

The Sholay actor took to Instagram and posted a collage of pictures from his various films to celebrate his debut.

Amitabh said “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Fans and fellow stars congratulated Amitabh for 52 years in Bollywood.

Commenting on the post, Shilpa Shetty praised Bachchan, saying “Congratulations. dearest @amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga” followed by a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with film ‘Saat Hindustani’.

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday
Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic
Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps

Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps
Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year
Ahmad Ali Butt gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Ahmad Ali Butt gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Iqra Aziz thanks everyone for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate first wedding anniversary
Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap
Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media
Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Latest

view all