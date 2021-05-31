Police stops marriage of underage girl in Lodhran

Image of a bride used for representation only. Photo: File.

Police stopped a 38-year-old man from marrying a 13-year old girl in Lodhran.

A case has been registered against 13 people involved in the illegal marriage, say police.

The groom and the girl's father have fled and a search for them is underway.

Police in Punjab's Lodhran District successfully stopped the marriage of an underage girl.



According to a police spokesman, a man named Mushtaq married off his 13-year-old daughter to a 38-year-old man named Azhar 10 days ago in the Haveli Naseer Khan area of Lodhran.

The child had her rukhsati a day ago. When the police learned about the issue, it reached the spot and stopped the ceremony immediately.

A case has been registered against 13 people involved in the illegal marriage, including the groom, the girl's father, and two women, the police said.



The girl's mother, aunt, and two cousins were arrested but others accused, including the groom and the girl's father, escaped the site when the police carried out a raid. Police said a search for them is underway.



According to the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act, 2015, which was enacted by the Punjab government in March 2015, marriages of females below the age of 16 years is prohibited.

Under the act, those found violating the law will be subjected to a six-month prison term along with a fine of Rs50,000.