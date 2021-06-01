PM Imran Khan visits Quetta for one-day visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta and Ziarat today (Tuesday) for a one-day visit, according to his special assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill.

The prime minister will arrive at the Command and Staff College in Quetta and will also visit the Quaid-e-Azam's residency in Ziarat.

There, he is expected to address attendees as well.

A day earlier, army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived at the Command and Staff College where he addressed officers and staff at the institute.

The COAS, speaking on the occasion, emphasised Pakistan's resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting the whole of nation approach.

He said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

"This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges," the Army Chief underscored.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan Army, along with other state institutions, would do all efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by the people.

The COAS;'s address to staff course-2020-21 focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation, and matters concerning the regional security environment.