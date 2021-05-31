Can't connect right now! retry
Cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity: COAS Bajwa

Monday May 31, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during an event. — File photo 

  • The army chief's comments came during his visit to the Command and Staff College.
  • Army chief says Pakistan Army would do all efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by the people.
  • His address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation, among other things.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Monday only a cohesive national effort would take Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

The army chief's comments came during his visit to the Command and Staff College (C&SC) in Quetta, where he addressed officers and faculty of the college, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS, speaking on the occasion, emphasised Pakistan's resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting the whole of nation approach.

He said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

"This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges," the Army Chief underscored.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan Army, along with other state institutions, would do all efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by the people.

The COAS address to staff course-2020-21 focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation, and matters concerning the regional security environment.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Commandant Command and Staff College Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz received the army chief.

