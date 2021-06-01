Can't connect right now! retry
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to pay two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

  • Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon paying two-day visit to Pakistan from tomorrow (Wednesday).
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations.
  • A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. 

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan from tomorrow (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed the Tajikistan president's visit on Twitter Tuesday.

During the visit, PM Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in delegation-level talks.

The Tajikistan president has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. This visit will reinforce efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship, the MOFA spokesperson said.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

