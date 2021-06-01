Can't connect right now! retry
By
Kamran Razi

Karachi: Several District Central areas undergo micro smart lockdown

By
Kamran Razi

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

KARACHI: Micro smart lockdowns have been imposed in several areas of the city's District Central till June 15, a notification from the district's deputy commissioner officer said Tuesday.

The lockdowns, to curb the spread of coronavirus, have been imposed in four towns across the district, the notification said.

One hundred and twenty-seven COVID-19 patients are residing in Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, and North Nazimabad, the notification said.

A man rides his donkey cart through a closed market area during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi on May 30, 2021. — AFP/File

Wearing masks has been made mandatory for people residing in the affected areas.

All businesses, industrial activities, pillion riding, and unnecessary movement of people will remain suspended till June 15, the notification added.

A day earlier, Karachi reported 508 COVID-19 cases, with 226 from District East, 158 Central, 60 South, 38 Korangi, Malir and West 13 each, a statement from the Chief Minister House said.

