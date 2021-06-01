'Terrorists will not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts,' COAS Bajwa

Gen Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders' Conference via video link. — ISPR/File

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday terrorists would not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts in the country, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief's statement came during his visit to the Southern Command Headquarters in Quetta, where Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali received him, the military's media wing said.

The army chief was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the army in support of the Balochistan government, and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of LEAs to ensure peace, and stability.

COAS Bajwa, on the occasion, said the Pakistan Army would make all possible efforts towards the achievement of enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of the province.



The army chief emphasised that all-out efforts be made to assist the provincial government in ensuring law and order, as he lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance, and high morale.

The army chief's statement came a day after four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others got wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan respectively, the ISPR had said.

"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement.

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Also, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

Terrorists had earlier launched twin attacks on FC soldiers on May 9, leaving three of them martyred and five others wounded in two separate terrorist assaults in Quetta and Turbat, according to an ISPR statement.