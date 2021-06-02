Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘in it for the long term’, reveals source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is already thinking about the future with Ben Affleck after rekindling her romance with him.

A source spoke to E! and spilled the beans about the couple, saying the Hustlers star is “crazy” about the Batman actor and is already seeing a future with him.

“She’s crazy about Ben. He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He’s a man’s man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She’s in it for the long term and sees her future with him,” the insider shared.

The two were even papped getting cozy at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on Memorial Day as an eyewitness told E!: “Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren’t shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him.”

