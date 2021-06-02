Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she got from mom Sridevi before her death

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the late Bollywood icon Sridevi and the advice she received from her

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the relationship she had with her late mother Sridevi.

During an interview with Elle India, the actor spoke about the late Bollywood icon and the advice she received from her before she entered the industry.

"Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity',” she said.

Regarding the loss of her mother and how she coped with it, Janhvi said: "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether."

