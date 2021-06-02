Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan shares adorable video with daughter Amal Muneeb

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan melted fans’ hearts when she shared a video featuring her daughter Amal Muneeb on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the stunner shared a short clip where she could be seen having a laugh with her daughter as she played on a slide.

The star captioned the adorable post with a heart.

Even the little one’s aunt Minal Khan couldn’t help but gush over her niece.

“I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emojis which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover

Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover
Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case

Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case
Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt

Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt
Sara Ali Khan reveals her three favourite things

Sara Ali Khan reveals her three favourite things
Esra Bilgic sends love to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ezgi Esma aka Banu Cicek on her birthday

Esra Bilgic sends love to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ezgi Esma aka Banu Cicek on her birthday
Humayun Saeed praises Rashid Khan for singing ‘MPTH’ OST

Humayun Saeed praises Rashid Khan for singing ‘MPTH’ OST
Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday
Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic
Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps

Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps
Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Latest

view all